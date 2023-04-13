Wawa is celebrating a big birthday, and they are making sure to involve YOU in the benefits!

All day today, customers can get a FREE, any-size hot coffee, at any participating location.

On this day in 1964, Wawa opened up its doors for the first time on MacDade Boulevard in Folsom, Pennsylvania. Now fifty-nine years later, Wawa has become one of the most popular convenience store chains with over 950 locations nationwide. Today, Wawa is expected to give out over two million cups of coffee nationwide. You can find out more about Wawa, here.