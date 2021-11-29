Gourmet Thanksgiving dinner on a roll filling stomachs in Center City

Bigger is better at Tortorice’s in Center City where sandwiches come to life and definitely fill you up.

“Take a sandwich to the next level,” said part owner William Sanders. “Basically take a dinner and put it on a sandwich but also every kind of Italian meat that we thought of but the next level, not something that’s simplified and you can go to anywhere to get it, something you had to specifically come here for.”

The latest creation at Tortorice’s is available until the end of November and is called the Juno. The sandwich features a cranberry spread with orange and mint, white cheddar cheese, sweet potato au gratin, sliced mandarin orange turkey and roasted truffle Brussels sprouts.

“We make tons of suggestions, maybe there’s something here you don’t like here, we get creative we also have secret ingredients different kinds of cheeses and spreads and toppings so it gives you an option,” added Sanders. “We pretty much try to make everyone happy that’s the objective.” http://tortoricesandwichestogo.com/