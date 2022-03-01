Philadelphia (WPHL)- Good Pizza was created during the pandemic by grad student Ben Berman. He cooked up 20 pies each week and then sold them through a lottery. All the proceeds went to charity and now he is turning his Good Pizza over to Philabundance. They will share an open call each week for people to sign up for a chance to get a Good Pizza. Your bid and donation will help provide meals for the communities they serve and the organizations they partner with.

To enter the drawing go to: https://www.goodpizzaphl.com/Drawing