Gold Star Mom and Local Commissioner Talks About Importance Of Reaching Out To Veterans

Camden County Commissioner Melinda Kane spends many days raising awareness about veterans’ services and encouraging people to reach out to veterans and military families. Her job is an integral part of her life. She speaks firsthand about her loss. She is also the mother of Lance Corporal Jeremy Kane, a fallen marine who lost his life in Afghanistan over a decade ago.

Commissioner Kane says the 20th Anniversary on 9/11 on top of the 13 United States service members killed in Afghanistan in August makes an already difficult time even harder.

Kane says, “I know that there are so many emotions flooding families with those that have served, and that support is available and on a personal level if you know someone don’t fear talking to them about what’s going on.”

If you are in need of help or know someone who may need assistance during this difficult time click here, or visit New Jersey’s Veteran Affairs website if you’re in need of additional resources.

If help is needed via telephone here are resources:

The Camden County Office of Veterans Affairs is: (856) 374-5801 or 1-800-464-VETS (8387)

The New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs by calling 888-865-8387

View the full video to hear Commissioner Kane’s full story.