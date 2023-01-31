The Eagles are in the Superbowl and if you’re scrambling to buy ticket and find accommodations, AAA says you’re not alone.

Jana Tidwell, AAA’s Manager of Public and Government Affairs, joined us on the show with travel tips for all Eagles fans heading to Phoenix.

AAA Mid-Atlantic travel tips for fans:

Work with a travel advisor – Given the staffing challenges that continue to disrupt air travel, flight delays or cancellations are not uncommon. A trusted advisor can help you explore options, book the best deals and advocate on your behalf should any issues arise, ensuring the best possible travel experience from beginning to end.

Book early – Flights, hotels, car rentals will be at a premium. The earlier you book the better to lock in favorable rates and take advantage of discounts for pre-paying.

The largest airport near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The sooner you can book, the better as last-minute air travel can be much more expensive. Check out other airports to save money on airline ticket and hotel costs. Scottsdale Airport (SCF) is a 30 minute drive from PHX and less than an hour drive from Glendale. These airports could offer better flight and hotel options, as PHX will be the busiest travel hub. Also, if Birds fans are willing to be flexible with their departure airport, they might be able to find deals at airports like Newark International, BWI, Trenton, and more.

Birds fans may find it tough to get hotel rooms for the game. There will be a lot of people heading to the Phoenix/Glendale area just to have a fun fan experience but not to go to the game. AAA advises travelers, especially those who are booking on their own and those who go the Airbnb route to call the hotel or homeowner personally to make sure you have an actual reservation.

Car rentals should be booked sooner rather than later to get what you want. Know the car rental company’s cancellation when booking.

Ride share services such as Uber and Lyft are another options for fans to get to and from the big game. Travelers should check with the ride share companies for wait times, rate increases and additional ways to ride to the game.

AAA Members can search for discounted tickets with AAA Tickets to witness high-demand games in-person. AAA Members enter their valid 16-digit membership number at checkout to receive their discount.

Protect your investment – Consider travel insurance. A solid policy provides a safety net should something unexpected happen ahead of or during your trip. Policies vary. Talk to your travel advisor about options. They know you, your trip, your budget and your specific needs and can easily walk you through what travel insurance policy makes the most sense.

Protect your ID – In addition to protecting physical documents such as your passport, travelers should take extra steps to avoid identity theft, an inconvenience at any time but especially when traveling. AAA Members get FREE Identify Theft Protection with their Membership and it is one of our most valued offerings.

Track your luggage – Pack peace of mind by including a tracking device in your luggage. That way, if your luggage does not arrive when you do, at least you will be able to see where it is and ensure its safe return.

Taking the Road Trip route? Tips to get your car, road-trip ready:

There are nearly 2,400 miles between Philadelphia and Phoenix, making for a 35-hour drive. If you’re up for it, make sure your vehicle is too.

Windshield Wiper Blades – Worn, cracked or rigid windshield wiper blades will not adequately remove rain, grime and other debris that can obscure driver vision. If the wiper blades are sufficiently deteriorated, the metal wiper blade frame could contact and damage the windshield.

– Worn, cracked or rigid windshield wiper blades will not adequately remove rain, grime and other debris that can obscure driver vision. If the wiper blades are sufficiently deteriorated, the metal wiper blade frame could contact and damage the windshield. Tire Pressure – Check and adjust tire pressure, including the spare. Always inflate tires to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended settings – not the maximum pressure molded on the side of the tire.

Check and adjust tire pressure, including the spare. Always inflate tires to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended settings – not the maximum pressure molded on the side of the tire. Tire Tread – Check the tread depth by inserting a quarter upside down into a tire groove with Washington’s head facing outward. The tread should cover part of Washington’s head. If any of the area above Washington’s head is visible, it’s time to start shopping for new tires.

Check the tread depth by inserting a quarter upside down into a tire groove with Washington’s head facing outward. The tread should cover part of Washington’s head. If any of the area above Washington’s head is visible, it’s time to start shopping for new tires. Battery – Have your battery checked, especially if it is over three years old. Winter’s cold breaks down the battery internally and accelerates the rate of corrosion on battery terminals.

Have your battery checked, especially if it is over three years old. Winter’s cold breaks down the battery internally and accelerates the rate of corrosion on battery terminals. Winter Vehicle Emergency Kit – When driving long distances in winter weather conditions, pack an emergency kit before heading out. Include deicer, shovel, ice scraper, sand or kitty litter (for traction), a blanket, extra gloves and hat, non-perishable snacks and water, and have a backup power source for your cell phone.

For more tips and information visit AAA.