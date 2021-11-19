Gloucester Township Starbucks employee tests positive for hepatitis A

The Camden County Health Department says thousands of customers at a Gloucester Township Starbucks could have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Health officials say an employee at the Starbucks located at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road tested positive for hepatitis A. The Camden County Department of Health was notified on Wednesday that the person worked through the infectious period, and immediately began an investigation.

The Department of Health recommends any member of the public that patronized the Starbucks facility on Nov. 4,5,6, 11, 12 and 13 to get the hepatitis A vaccine.

For those who need to get their hepatitis A vaccine because of exposure a clinic to administer shots will be open Friday at the Camden County Sustainable Facility at 508 Lakeland Road. Friday’s clinic will operate from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Vaccine appointments will be made on a first come first serve basis.

Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter, even in microscopic amounts, from contact with objects, food, or drinks contaminated by the feces or stool of an infected person. Signs and symptoms of hepatitis A can include the following:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal discomfort

Dark urine

Clay-colored bowel movement

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Symptoms of the disease surface two to four weeks after exposure, although they can in some instances occur two to seven weeks after exposure. Children under six years of age with hepatitis A often do not have or show few signs and symptoms.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis A virus. It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.