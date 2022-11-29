Photo Credit: Givingtuesday.org

Today is Giving Tuesday, the day dedicated to the international movement promoting charity and generosity. After a week of food, turkey, savings, and sales, Giving Tuesday is designed to bring people, businesses and organizations together to give back for the holiday season.

The official Giving Tuesday website has a global network of organizations you can donate to and ideas on other ways you can give back to your community.

Where to donate in our area:

Pennsylvania:

New Jersey:

Tips from the Better Business Bureau:

Make sure you are donating to the right charity

Watch out for emotional appeals

Check Give.org to check if the charity is trustworthy