The Holiday season is right around the corner and you have already started shopping for gifts. While pets come to mind as a great gift idea, many fail to realize the lifelong commitment that bringing a pet into your life entails.

Greg Fox, Developmental Director at Vorhees Animal Orphanage, and the adorable ‘Push Pop’ joined PHL17’s Jimmy Marlow on the show to talk about giving pets as gifts for the holidays and why it might not be such a good idea. Watch the full video above.

Push Pop is currently available for adoption at Vorhees Animal Orphanage. You can apply to adopt her, here.

The Vorhees Animal Orphanage is hosting its second annual Pit Ball on December 1, 2023.

You can purchase tickets and find more information, here.