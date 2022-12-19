The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers this holiday season about scams associated with gift cards.

The BBB says scammers are known to copy gift card numbers without purchasing them and then using them once they are activated.

“Before purchasing a gift card, look carefully at the packaging for any tears, wrinkles, or other indications of tampering, and see if the PIN is exposed. If anything looks suspicious, it’s probably best to take a different card and turn in the compromised card to the store’s Customer Service Desk.” – The BBB recommends.