The Girls Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania are calling all girls grade 5-12th to participate in this year’s Girl Scout Summer Day Camp. The camp is hosted at a different Philadelphia location each week and is designed for girls to explore the outdoors in their own local communities. The program also hopes to encourage participants to chose STEM activities that best fit their interests, all while making lifelong friends. Visit https://www.gsep.org/ for more information.

