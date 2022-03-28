TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are asking help from the public in finding the person responsible for the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl during a reported brawl in the downtown area of New Jersey’s capital.

Mercer County authorities said Trenton police were called at about 7:30 p.m. Friday to a reported fistfight in a large crowd in the Kingsbury Square courtyard. An alert was also received from the ShotSpotter system, officials said.

The girl was found with a single gunshot wound and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, then to Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital, NJ.com reported. She was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, authorities said. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

No other shooting injuries were reported. Officials said private security officers were on the premises at the time of the shooting.

Mayor Reed Gusciora called the death “horrific” Saturday and said there were many eyewitnesses who could help hold the person responsible accountable.

“Please, we must step up together,” he said in a statement Saturday. “I’m grieving for the family and friends whose hearts are absolutely broken on this morning. I know investigators are doing everything they can to bring about justice. But they need help from our residents.”

Trenton police and the Mercer County homicide task force are investigating.