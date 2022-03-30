PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Khris Middleton added 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East.

James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Philadelphia dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Heat.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks. The last block was the most important as he swatted away Embiid’s layup attempt with 1.6 seconds left. The officials originally ruled that it was goaltending, tying the score, but the call was overturned after a video review.