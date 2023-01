Are you looking to get rid of your Christmas tree? Well why not feed it some goats!

The Philadelphia Goat Project is hosting an event where you can bring your Christmas tree and feed it to some goats. The two events will be January 7th and January 21st.

Philly Goat Project

All you have to do is bring a Christmas tree, donate $20, and have fun!

Your donation will give you access to free hot chocolate, smores, firepits, and most importantly the goats!

You can find out more info at PhillyGoatProject.