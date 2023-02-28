Tomorrow is National Wedding Planning Day, and if you’re getting married or if you know someone getting married there’s an event coming up that you won’t want to miss!

From rings to cakes, dresses, and so much more, 40 businesses will open their doors for an exclusive evening of meet and greets, demos, tastings, all at the Old City Wedding Stroll.

PHL 17’s Alex butler visited Old City this morning with a preview.

The Old City Wedding Stroll will take place on Wednesday, April 26th from 5:00-8:00pm. The event is free to attend but registration closes on April 14th, 2023, so don’t forget.

For more information or to register, click here