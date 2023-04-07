Easter is this Sunday and if you’re still looking for Easter outfits for your kid, there’s a store that will help you save money, help the environment, and let you buy some adorable clothes too.

Kim Daros from Kid To Kid in Drexel Hill, joined us in the studio with some models to show us some of the amazing clothes Kid To Kid has in stock.

Kid To Kid is a consignment store that sells everything from clothes, toys, sports gear, costumes, and more.

If you’re looking to do some Spring cleaning in your kids closet, you can also bring in items and get cash or store credit right on the spot.

How it works:

Sort through your closet, toy chest, and baby gear and pick out what to bring. Kid To Kid takes clothes for 0-14 months, maternity, and big girl/ boy. Stop by a store! All Kid to Kid stores take items with no appointment necessary. Check your local store for their buying hours. Most buys take 15-45 minutes to complete so you can shop and sell at the same time. After appraising your items, we make an offer on the spot. You can choose cash or 20% more in trade value. If you wait in the store while we buy your items, you can choose your payment and also whether you accept the offer.

