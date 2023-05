Endgame Boxing and Fitness invites you to get fit for the summer alongside a boxing community that will have you looking like a professional in no time, plus feeling your best! PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by to try boxing for the first time. The location is offering a summer program you’ll want to consider if you’re looking for a different, and intense, workout. Visit https://endgameboxandfit.com for more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction