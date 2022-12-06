If you’re looking to add some festive décor to your home or want to give some unique holiday gifts, look no further than this holiday terrarium workshop at Other half-brewing on December 13th.

During the workshop, you will create a beautiful arrangement of succulents in the form of a Christmas tree or plant them inside of a holiday globe terrarium.

The workshop experience will include:

(1) cone for the base of the tree, an abundance and variety of succulents, dried florals, floral pins, bells, and holiday adornments.

OR

A glass globe terrarium, a variety of succulents, soil, moss, stone, dried florals, floral pins, bells, and holiday adornments.

You will learn best practices for succulent care and maintenance, sun requirements, watering, propagating, and how to keep your plants healthy and thriving.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

So if you’re looking to get some new plants or get in the holiday spirit, make sure to check out Terrarium Therapy.