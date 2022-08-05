Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was fatally shot in his neighborhood Wednesday evening in Philadelphia’s Germantown section.

The incident happen on the 200 block of Zeralda Street around 6:48 pm.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head outside on the street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where doctors pronounced him at 8:04 pm.

He was later identified as Nathan Ervin from Germantown, police said.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 hurt in a double shooting in Kensington

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.