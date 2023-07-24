Media, PA- Delaware County authorities have announced a major breakthrough in a cold case dating back to 1975.

Authorities announced that 83-year-old David Zandstra from Marietta, Georgia has been charged for the murder of then, 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington.

On August 5, 1975, Gretchen Harrington set out to go to her bible school, but never returned. Her body was found two weeks later in Ridley Creek State Park.

Now, after 47 years of being a cold case, Gretchen’s killer has finally been caught.

According to Pennsylvania Court Records, Zandstra has been charged with Criminal Homicide, Murder of the first degree, Murder of the second degree, Murder of the third degree, Kidnapping of minor and inflicting bodily injury, and Possession of an instrument of crime.

Online records show Zandstra is a retired minister who worked the Trinity Christian Reform Church in Broomall from 1969 -1976. Throughout his 40 year tenure, Zandstra was a minister in California, Texas, and New Jersey before he retired in 2005.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. where Delaware County officials will announce further information on what led to the arrest of Zandstra.