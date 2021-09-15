George Polgar reviews the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Though known for adventure lifestyle off-roaders and sport utility vehicles with the emphasis on “utility,” the acclaimed JEEP brand is now gunning for a share of the still expanding high margin premium SUV market.

The new 2021 Grand Cherokee L is the advance guard of this push, to be followed very shortly by the potentially game-changing revival of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer… bringing a new level expansive modern luxury.

Third row seating is ostensibly the reason for this size. The Grand Cherokoo L is 16 inches longer than the standard Cherokee. And after not having a 3rd row seating model since the JEEP Commander surrendered in 2010, the time is right. Both the Cherokee L and upcoming Wagoneer models are three row people haulers.

But looking at this new Grand Cherokee L we see that it is bigger and bolder. The familiar JEEP slotted front grille but with more of that big truck grill, which all the manufacturers have been emphasizing sometimes to the extreme.

All around this Grand Cherokee L is bigger than the earlier model and the design accentuates that new boldness. Whereas the earlier Cherokee were sculpted to appear more trim and muscular, the new Grand Cherokee spreads out and goes for the broad shouldered appeal.

Most importantly, while the on-road handling is solid and comfortable, the off-road capabilities are really impressive… pretty much based on the engineering of the Jeep Wranglers. Not sure this is an extreme rock climber ready for Moab or Zion … but it very confident off-road for a big SUV.