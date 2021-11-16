George Polgar: Jaguar F-Pace is like a well-tailored suit

The auto industry is marked by unlikely success stories and dramatic downfalls. Jaguar has a storied history creating some of the finest sport cars and grand touring sedans ever made.



They also had trouble along the way as the original British company could not effectively change with the times and got a bad reputation for reliability throughout the 1980s. The joke was you needed two Jaguars … since one would invariably always be in the shop.



Ford bought Jaguar for $2.38 billion 1989 and though it hurt the exclusivity of the brand … the overall Jag market share grew significantly making it a more viable modern car company. Then Ford sold off Jaguar and Land Rover after the economic meltdown of 2009 … and both companies were purchased by Tata Motors of India.



Today both Jaguar and Land Rover are flourishing and are attacking the next phase of automotive evolution as the both brands joined together as the JLR operation are slated to begin switching over to EV powertrains by 2025.



There is a lot to like about this Jaguar F-Pace which was received with much interest when it was previewed in 2013 as the Jaguar C-X17 Concept Car … and went on sale in 2016 to considerable critical acclaim.

The show car model is the Jaguar F-Pace S AWD base priced around $59,395 and fully equipped it is $72,430

— Powered by a 3.0 L I6 Turbocharged & Supercharged MHEV delivering 335 horsepower(Mild Hybrid EV deactivates engine while the vehicle is coasting, braking, or stationary and with regenerative-braking energy is recaptures to provide a electric power boost for take-offs and performance driving.

The Jaguar F-Pace features … 8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Satin Gearshift Paddles

It also features All Wheel Drive for some righteous off-road and on on-road driving dynamics.

It has Torque Vectoring … a differential system designed to vary the torque to each wheel electronically. This power transfer is particularly valuable in this kind of sophisticated all-wheel drive vehicles.

Less expensive models starting at around $50,000 are the P250 & P250S both with 2.0 liter intercooled turbo premium unleaded I-4 247 Horsepower engines.

F-Pace also comes in new V8 550 Horsepower SVR for about $80K- $100K ultimate performance SUV … probably the last big ICE plant before the brand goes EV starting in 2025.

Though the SUV profile is very familiar … the Jaguar carries off the look with bearing and dignity people have come to expect from from this brand.

Though it is a powerful SUV … you might say it looks like a well-tailored suit. The exterior is very solid and athletic but there are no bulging biceps or outdoorsy rumples. It looks elegant outside with the mesh front grille and the big “21 10 spoke wheels.

Inside it is really sumptuous … Caraway Windsor Grain Leather Seating … 16-way massage, heated & cooled, memory front seats.

This Jaguar SUV distinguished itself a few years back when many critics put its I-Pace EV model up as a viable competitor to the then struggling Tesla.

Other great features that make this Jaguar F-Pace S particularly fun …

Sliding Panoramic Roof Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers

Two-Zone Climate Control

Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting 11.4″ Touchscreen with Apple Carplay ® and Android Auto ™ SiriusXM® Satellite & HD Radio,

Meridian ™ Sound System

Bluetooth® & USB Ports,

Wireless device charging with phone signal booster ,

SOS Emergency Call, & Stolen Vehicle Locator Dynamic Stability Control

Emergency Braking,

Cruise Control Surround Camera Views

Blind Spot Monitor/Assist,

Rear Traffic Monitor,

Clear Exit Monitor

Lane Keep Assist,

Driver Condition Monitor

Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter

Hot Climate Pack Lockable cooled glovebox Four-zone Climate Control Air Quality Sensor

Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter

16-way massage, heated & cooled, memory front seats

Meridian Surround Sound System