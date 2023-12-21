An evening shooting at a gas station convenience store has left a man dead, and two others recovering in the hospital.

Philadelphia Police say the shooting occurred at 6:01 p.m. at the Express Fuel Gas Station on 5200 Oxford Avenue.

The three people injured in the shooting are a 20-year-old black male who was shot in the right leg, a 20-year-old Hispanic male, shot multiple times throughout the body, and a 28-year-old black female who suffered a graze wound in the right foot.

The 20-year-old Hispanic man was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. The other victims were taken to other local hospitals, where they are recovering in stable condition.

Police have not identified a motive and no arrests have been made.