The regular gasoline average in the Philadelphia five county area jumped to $3.92 per gallon overnight.

“We saw crude oil close above $110 dollars a barrel for the first time in a decade. When we hit the $4 dollar per gallon mark here in the Philadelphia region it will be the first time since 2008,” said Jana Tidwell, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson.

The record high in the Philadelphia area is $4.15 per gallon.

So what can you do? AAA recommends having your vehicle serviced regularly.

“Routine preventative maintenance can actually maximize fuel economy. Making sure that your oil is changed, the filter is changed regularly, making sure that your tires are inflated properly…that will maximize a tank of gas.”

Jana also added exceeding speed limits on a regular basis burns more fuel and recommended consolidating your trips.

