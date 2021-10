Gas prices continue to rise nationally jumping about five cents over the last week. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $3.32 according to AAA. Compared to this time last year, consumers are paying about $17 more to fill up their vehicles. https://gasprices.aaa.com/sorry-folks-but-the-cost-of-gasoline-is-still-going-up/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction