The Deptford community is honoring the life of fallen officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler today.

Friends, family, and fellow officers from all municipality’s gathered at Rowan University this morning to pay their respects to Officer Shisler, who lost his life on May 7, after suffering a gunshot wound in the line of duty.

Memorial Service details:

Those who wish to pay their respects can attend the memorial service starting at noon, which is being held in Wilson Hall at Rowan University.

The University will also be live-streaming the service, here.

According to Deptford Police, parking for the service will be available at Nexus properties, located at 200 Redmond Ave, Glassboro, NJ 08028.

Rowan University

Honoring fallen officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler:

Chief Officer Joseph Smith from the Deptford Township Police Department released a statement on May 7, saying, “Though nothing can take away the pain of his passing, Bobby’s incredible strength and bravery will be an unforgettable example of being Deptford Strong.” “He was the best of ALL of us”, chief Smith continued.

Ag Platkin highlighted the bravery of Officer Shisler and commended New Jersey’s police officers, “His passing in the line-of-duty illustrates the risks facing law enforcement, and how every day when they put on the uniform, New Jersey’s police officers also put their lives on the line to make their communities safer. I am grateful for the service and sacrifice of Officer Shisler and police officers across our state, and saddened by this tragic loss. Please keep the Deptford Township Police and Officer Shisler’s family in your prayers. End of Watch: May 7, 2023”.

Officer Shisler was shot in the line of duty on March 10th after getting into a shooting incident with a 24-year-old Mitchell Negron. Investigations revealed that Officer Shisler was conducting a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive when a foot pursuit and struggle ensued leaving Officer Shisler fighting for his life, and Negron pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday May 7, Deptford Township Police Officers, friends, and family all gathered in solidarity as fallen Officer Shisler was transported from the University of Pennsylvania Hospital to the medical examiner’s office at the Philadelphia Public Services Building on North Broad Street.