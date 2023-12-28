(WPHL)– Funeral arrangements have been announced for the photographer who died in the Chopper 6 crash, last week.

The service for Chris Dougherty will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Glenside beginning at 9:30 a.m., and a memorial mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. The public is welcome for visitation.

Funeral arrangements for Pilot Monroe Smith who also tragically died in the Chopper 6 crash have not been announced.

Chris Dougherty and Monroe Smith were members of the Action News team for many years and have a rich history with 6ABC.

On Tuesday night, Dougherty and Smith were heading back from an assignment at the Jersey Shore when Chopper 6 tragically crashed.

Chopper 6 was later found in Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, New Jersey.

The FAA and NTSB were called in to investigate the crash but NTSB says the full investigation can take up to two years.

PHL17 mourns with the 6ABC community for the loss of these two Philadelphia journalists.