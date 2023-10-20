PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Funeral Arrangements have been announced for Fallen Officer Richard Mendez who was tragically killed in a shooting at Philadelphia International Airport, last week.

For those wishing to pay their respects, two events have been scheduled next week to honor the 22-year veteran Philadelphia Police Department officer.

A public viewing will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Philadelphia.

Followed by a second viewing on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Race Street in Philadelphia.

The funeral service for Officer Mendez will be held on Tuesday after the viewing.

Seating inside the Basilica will be reserved for family, friends, law enforcement personnel, and government officials. You can watch the events throughout the morning on PHL17.com.