The day is finally here, the candy event of the year. With every passing Halloween comes new popular treats and creative ways to make the holiday sweeter. As we enter into chilly season, a South Jersey candy shop is bringing back its award winning treat that is sure to satisfy our sweet tooth and keep you warm.

Paula Alban, owner of The Candy Jar by 1892, stops by to give us a sweet little sample.

For more information, visit: thecandyjarby1892.com