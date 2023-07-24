A local nonprofit in New Jersey is hosting a fashion for children with special needs.

The organization, From We Can’t To We Can, will host the event on Saturday, August 19 at 5 p.m. at the Pfleeger Concert Hall at Rowan University in NJ.

This morning, From We Can’t To We Can CEO Trinity Jagdeo joined us in the studio along with some beautiful models, to tell us all about the event.

Jagdeo founded her nonprofit at just 17-year-old inspired by her best friend, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Growing up alongside her best friend, Jagdeo realized what is it like living with a disability and wanted to make a change in the world.

On August 19, models will grace the stage in royal and casual wear during a night to remember and Celebrity stylist, Martino Cartier, will be the host for the night.

Community members can purchase tickets, here.