(WPHL) — In light of the recent capture of Danelo Cavalcante, K9 dogs like Yoda have been placed in the spotlight and regarded as American heroes. But how does man’s best friend become a hero?

This morning we had the distinct honor and privilege to speak with Marshall Mirarchi, Former US Secret Service Special Operations Officer, and his K9 Dog, Hurricane, who is the most awarded K9 dog in United States history, about their unique story and how they earned their accolades.

Retired-K9 Hurricane is a 15-year-old Belgian Malinois who is commended for his actions in 2014 when he protecting President Obama and his family by neutralizing a man who had jumped the White House fence.

As an American Hero, K9 Hurricane has been awarded the USSS Award for Merit, the DHS Award for Valor, the PDSA Order of Merit, 2016 American Medical Center Top Dog, and is the first dog in history to receive the Animal’s in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal (2022), which landed him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2015, K9 Hurricane and Marshall were also awarded the Secretary’s Award for Valor by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

After that crucial 2014 White House incident, K9 Hurricane’s health began deteriorating which ultimately led to Hurricane’s early retirement.

Although K9 Hurricane may not be a working dog anymore, Marshall and Hurricane are still fighting for the greater good by launching a federally recognized, non-profit organization called K9 Hurricane’s Heroes, which works to provide veterinary care so the K9 heroes can live a long and healthy life.

K9 Hurricane and Marshall we thank you for your never-ending service to this country and for your dedication to help our unsung heroes.