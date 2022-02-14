Pennsylvania (WPHL)- National Employee Appreciation Day is on March 4, 2022, and to celebrate, Wawa is offering a free catered party for unsung heroes.

This campaign is part of Wawa’s “Catering to Our Communities” initiative that offers schools and

community service organizations the chance to submit a nomination for a free catered party for 30 people.

Eligible Community Service organizations include schools, hospitals, first responders, senior and

child care centers/services, etc. All can submit from February 14 – February 20 at the Wawa catering care website.

Anyone interested can share a heartfelt story about why their organization’s unsung heroes would benefit from a Wawa Catering Party.

According to Wawa, up to 100 organizations will be selected and will be mailed a “Party in a Box” kit of tablecloths, clappers, and festive selfie props and treated to a complimentary catering party of hoagies & chips, soft pretzels, chocolate chip cookies, and Wawa Teas on Friday, March 4.

“As a company committed to caring for local friends and neighbors, Wawa has launched the Catering to Our Communities initiative to extend care to those unsung heroes who have tirelessly served their communities these past few challenging years,” said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa. “We welcome nominations from schools, hospitals, first responders, senior centers, and childcare centers, among other community service organizations, and look forward to selecting up to 100 organizations chainwide to celebrate on National Employee Appreciation Day.”

To be eligible, organizations must be located within Wawa’s operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.