If free coffee, and croissants, sounds like a dream, there is a brand new restaurant opening this morning that will make all your dreams a reality!

All morning long the brand new Garces Trading Company inside the Kimmel Cultural Campus will be debuting their grand opening with ceremonial free coffee and croissants.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited the new Garces Trading Company this morning to get a preview of all the fun!

The festivities will begin at 7:30 a.m with a free croissants giveaway and starting at 10 a.m you can grab a cup of coffee during the ceremonial first coffee pour, and red ribbon cutting.

Superstar conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nezet-Seguin and President and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. will join James Beard Award Winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces for the grand opening ceremony.

The Garces Trading Company will open as a collection of casual cafes that includes a coffee shop, restaurant, bakery, marketplace, and corporate catering solution.

“I’m so incredibly excited to be able to announce that the newest Garces Trading Company is now open for business at the Kimmel Cultural Campus,” said Chef Garces. “Since opening Volvér in 2014, the Kimmel Cultural Campus and the Garces brand have had a special relationship, and I’m so pleased to be able to continue to grow that as we bring Garces Trading Company to campus. This major opening continues our expansion plans into the new year. It also adds another reason to visit the Avenue of the Arts as it goes through a historic transformation with new restaurants, retail and residences.”

Garces Trading Company will be open seven days a week, from 7:00am to 4:00pm, plus extended hours to 11:00pm when there are performances on campus.

You can find menus and more information here.