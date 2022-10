There’s nothing like shopping for new clothes. A new special offer from The Wardrobe is making the experience even more special this week.

The organization is hosting a free clothing event for people affected by breast cancer. The event will offer free clothing to survivors of breast cancer and those affected by breast cancer in their families.

Sheri Cole, Executive Director of The Wardrobe stops by to speak about the upcoming event.

For more information, visit: careerwardrobe.org.