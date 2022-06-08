Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday.

Police say 15-year-old Eric Tyasiah Robinson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street just before 10:00 am. This is the fourth child reported missing from this location, believed to be the Department of Human Services this year.

Eric Mercer-Smallwood, 13, was last seen on May 19, 2022. Nasyre Jones, 11, was last seen on March 8, 2022. Stacey Rivera was last seen on May 13th, 2022.

READ MORE: $30,000 reward for anyone with information on South Street mass shooting suspect: police

According to police, Robinson was last seen wearing a tan headscarf, pink tights, and pink shirt.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Robinson.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc