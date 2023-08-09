HAVERTOWN, Pa (WPHL) – Officials are investigating a crash in Havertown that left four people injured.

Police say an SUV was driving East through West Chester Pike when it crossed onto the Westbound side and created a chain-reaction were 4 cars, including a Septa Bus and truck, crashed into each other.

As of Wednesday morning, the SUV driver and three others are in the hospital with non-threatening injuries.

SEPTA officials told PHL17 the bus driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This crash comes as the eighth accident in a series of Septa-involved crashes.

Philadelphia Police are still investigating this incident.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.