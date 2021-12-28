Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police say four men have been injured in North Philadelphia Sunday night. The incident happened in the 800 block of West Clearfield Street around 7:20 pm.

According to police, four men under the age of 25 were shot by an unknown suspect—two of the men, who were 25-year-old suffered gunshot wounds on their lower bodies. A 23-year-old man was shot twice in his shoulder and thighs, and another 23-year-old man was shot once in his calf, police say.

All four men walked into Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed them in stable condition, according to police.

Nearly 30 minutes later, a 28-year-old man was shot twice on the 2400 block of West Firth Street, police say. According to police, the victim was shot in his arms and medics transported the man to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in neither incidents.