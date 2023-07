Looking for a place to celebrate Bastille Day this year? Forsythia, a contemporary French style restaurant, and Chef Christopher Kearse invite you out for a one-day-only menu complete with drink specials, live entertainment and other festive fun. The menu will be available from 5 – 7 p.m. For more information visit https://www.forsythiaphilly.com/ for more information.

