A former leader of the far-right ‘Proud Boys’ extremist group and Philadelphia native Zachary Rehl has been sentenced for leading the January 6th riots.

Rehl was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In addition to being one of the leaders of the riots, the Port Richmond native and Temple graduate, sprayed a chemical irritant on capitol officers.

Another Proud Boys organizer, Joseph Biggs, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.