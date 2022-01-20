Brookhaven, PA (WPHL)- Brookhaven Borough Police announced charges on Wednesday against the man, they say, made sexually suggestive comments to a worker at a hair salon before touching her inappropriately.

The incident happened on December 5, 2021, at 4920 Edgemont Avenue inside a Hair Cuttery. According to police, a female employee at the Hair Cuttery reported she was inappropriately touched while cutting a customer’s hair. The customer, at one point, forced his hands between the victim’s legs, made sexual comments, and touched his genitals, all while getting his hair cut, police say.

After further investigation, police identified the customer as 48-year-old Jefferey Linowski. Police say at the time, Linowski was employed as an police officer but was off duty during the incident. Authorities did not share which police department employed Linowski. Brookhaven Police say since the incident, he retired from law enforcement for reasons unrelated to this investigation.

Judge Georgia L. Stone approved an arrest warrant for Linowski, police say. On January 18, 2022, Linowski turned himself into police and is facing multiple criminal charges; Attempt Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, and two counts of Harassment.

According to police, Linowski’s bail has been set at $50,000, unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 27, 2022.

Email: Dlouallen@phl17.com

Twitter: LouallenDoc