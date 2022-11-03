Former Phillies outfielder and hitting coach Milt Thompson talks about moving forward after World Series Game 4.

Despite the Phillies getting no hits during Game 4, Milt stayed positive about the series.

“The great thing about baseball is you have a bad day, you can go right back and fix everything the next day,” said Milt.

The Astros pulled off the second no-hitter in World Series history.

“Sometimes you run into a pitcher who’s hot. You gotta give the guy some credit. He was really good yesterday, had a great fastball and his slider was really lights out so it’s just one of those days.”

Milt predicts the Phillies winning the World Series at Game 6.

“They know they can win in Houston because they’ve done it so let’s just take care of business.”