Former Philadelphia Eagle is now a talented magician PHL17 News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Nov 5, 2021 / 08:58 AM EDT / Updated: Nov 5, 2021 / 08:58 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up Former Philadelphia Eagle Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos is now a talented magician. He gives us a sneak speak of the magic tricks he will be doing for his live show at Live casino tomorrow night. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction