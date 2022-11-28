Philadelphia (WPHL) -Former Pennsylvania state senator and activist, T. Milton Street Sr has died at the age of 81. His nephew, current Pennsylvania Democratic state senator Sharif Street announced the death online on behalf of the family:

“It is with sadness that I announce the passing of former Senator T. Milton Street Sr., activist, legislator, and politician.” – Senator Sharif Street

T. Milton Street Sr. started his career as a youth leader at Ebenezer SDA Church, and then served on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania State Senate as a Democrat from 1978 to 1984.

“His unselfish efforts on behalf of the church led to his passion for the community and the people of the City of Philadelphia. ” – Senator Sharif Street

Former Senator Street worked to make power and equal opportunities accessible to small businesses, people of color, people who are homeless, and working families.

“The family and friends thank all who have supported Senator Street through the years and will continue to work to make Philadelphia a better place.” – Senator Sharif Street