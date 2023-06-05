American Skateboarder and former MTV Star, Bam Margera is missing in Los Angeles.

This comes less than two months after an arrest warrant was issued for the star in Pennsylvania for allegedly assaulting his brother and fleeing police.

Early Sunday morning, Jess Margera, Bam’s older brother released a statement on Twitter asking for the public’s help in finding him. “If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time.” Jess said.

As of Monday morning there have no been no updates posted on Social Media.