The former CPA/ Accountant of KGM Gaming in Bensalem has been arrested for embezzling over $2.4 million from the company.

47-year-old Michael Bull was employed at KGM Gaming since 2014 and was fired in December of 2022 when the missing funds were discovered.

In a press release, Bensalem Police said the initial report came in on January 12, 2023 for the embezzlement of over $1.4 million by former accountant Michael Bull.

During the initial audit, police discovered that Bull was in the payroll system as a vendor and started issuing checks to himself in December 2015.

Bull would write unauthorized checks to himself, trace the signature of the company’s CEO on the back, and then deposit the checks into his personal bank account.

Bensalem Township Detective Stephen Clark discovered that Bull issued himself over 228 fraudulent checks over his 7-year employment period.

The total amount of money stolen from the company was $2,404,960.

On Monday, March 27th, Bull turned himself into police on charges of:

Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Theft by Deception

Receiving Stolen Property

Bull was arraigned by District Judge Gallagher and is at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of a $500,000 bail.