Former Eagles player Jason Avant helped give out backpacks at John Marshall Elementary School during a backpack giveaway.



In addition to meeting the former Eagle and getting school supplies, students and families could also participate in raffles, and take a look at community resources available through the School District of Philadelphia.



Avant was excited to be there to help out the community.



“Let’s get started, let’s have fun, let’s cheer for the Eagles, let’s cheer for Pepsi Co. and everyone that has given back to the community,” Avant said.



The School District of Philadelphia will be holding more backpack giveaways on September 1st at James J. Sullivan Elementary School and Francis Scott Key Elementary School.