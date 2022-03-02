WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former doctor convicted of several federal drug offences linked to his Milford pain clinic was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.

Patrick Titus was convicted in July of more than a dozen crimes including knowingly dispensing narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose and maintaining his practice primarily as an outlet to sell drugs.

Titus did not address the judge before he was sentenced, The News Journal reported. His attorneys argued for leniency, saying Titus suffers from a cognitive disorder. They said he believed he was handling patients’ medical care “professionally.”

At trial, prosecutors argued that Titus gave out dangerous prescriptions without rendering meaningful medical care while ignoring signs of patient abuse. His defense argued the Air Force veteran was acting in good faith to help people in pain.

A former patient testified Tuesday that Titus robbed patients of their “dignity” through his own greed. She said he “willfully overprescribed” her a long list of addictive medications that ultimately led to her addiction and the loss of family ties and her career.