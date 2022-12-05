Food Insecurity is a continuing problem in our area, but it’s especially at the forefront during the holidays. Fred Wasiak, President and CEO of the foodbank of South Jersey joined us on the show to talk about what food banks need during this time of year and how we can help.

Most needed items:

High Protein Items:

Peanut butter

Canned tuna or salmon

Canned chicken or ham

Beans – canned or dry

Peanuts, sunflower seeds, almonds

Fruits & Vegetables (Low salt and in water (not syrup))

Vegetables (canned)

Fruit (canned)

Fruit cups

Applesauce

Dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, prunes)

Meals

Canned soups

Canned stews

Chili

Ravioli, Spaghettios, etc.

Grains & Breakfast

Breakfast cereals (whole grain)

Oatmeal

Rice

Pasta (whole grain)

Complete Pancake mix

Mac & Cheese

Granola Bars

Holiday Items

Stuffing mix

Cranberry sauce

Instant mashed potatoes

Gravy

Canned pie fillings

You can find out more information or make a donation on the South Jersey Food Bank website.