Food Insecurity is a continuing problem in our area, but it’s especially at the forefront during the holidays. Fred Wasiak, President and CEO of the foodbank of South Jersey joined us on the show to talk about what food banks need during this time of year and how we can help.
Most needed items:
High Protein Items:
- Peanut butter
- Canned tuna or salmon
- Canned chicken or ham
- Beans – canned or dry
- Peanuts, sunflower seeds, almonds
Fruits & Vegetables (Low salt and in water (not syrup))
- Vegetables (canned)
- Fruit (canned)
- Fruit cups
- Applesauce
- Dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, prunes)
Meals
- Canned soups
- Canned stews
- Chili
- Ravioli, Spaghettios, etc.
Grains & Breakfast
- Breakfast cereals (whole grain)
- Oatmeal
- Rice
- Pasta (whole grain)
- Complete Pancake mix
- Mac & Cheese
- Granola Bars
Holiday Items
- Stuffing mix
- Cranberry sauce
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Gravy
- Canned pie fillings
You can find out more information or make a donation on the South Jersey Food Bank website.