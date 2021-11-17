Food Bank of South Jersey plans to distribute 18,000 turkeys this Thanksgiving

It’s estimated one in seven people in South Jersey are food insecure.

“Right now, we’re still serving 15-20% higher than we were in 2019. The ripple effect of the pandemic is still with us,” said Fred Wasiak, president and CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey.

FBSJ’s Board of Trustees is hosting a turkey and holiday food drop off on Saturday, November 20th at its Pennsauken facility from 9 AM to 12 PM.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy the value of family around Thanksgiving so this will help us fill in some of the gaps.”

If you’re in need of food, visit the website’s food finder tab.