Valentine’s day is just 14 days away, and love is in the air! From flowers to chocolates galore, stores are filled with all things pink and heart shaped.

Motivational Speaker and Author Lisa Bien joined us on the show to talk about practicing self-love and her 28-day “I Love Me” challenge.

“I Love Me” challenge details:

Start an “I Love Me” book and/or box and fill it with things you love about yourself

Practice saying no and being true to yourself

Think about one thing you can do TODAY to start your wellness journey

Celebrate ‘you’ for 28 days

This February be unapologetically yourself, and throughout all the lovey dovey festivities don’t forget to love yourself first.

For more information on Lisa Bien click here.