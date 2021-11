Elizabeth Halen owner of Flying Monkey Bakery will be showing us her amazing Thanksgiving sweets! Halen opened Flying Monkey Bakery in October 2010 and quickly became a sweet sensation inside Philadelphia’s famous Reading Terminal Market. Every whoopie pie, brownie and cookie is lovingly baked from scratch in small batches. Fresh ingredients are the key to our delicious pastries and we take great pride in serving you and your family baked goods made with only real butter, sugar and eggs.

